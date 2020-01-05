Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, December 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.09.

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. Savara has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Savara will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth $574,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,438,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 241,117 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth $496,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 36.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

