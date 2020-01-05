Scala Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $423.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Scala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX. Scala has a market cap of $383,883.00 and approximately $423.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded up 60.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00191010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.79 or 0.01513060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00123285 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024591 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network.

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.