Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.05

Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and traded as high as $18.15. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $17.53, with a volume of 52,291 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -83.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.1701888 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Carl Kraus sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total transaction of C$32,841.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$328,416.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

