SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Stock Price Up 8.2%

SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) shares rose 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.93 and last traded at $12.51, approximately 112,100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 142,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered SeaSpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $39.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.48 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith Valentine bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $220,600.00. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 74,877 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 892,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after buying an additional 87,743 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

