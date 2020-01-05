Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Shares of Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) dropped 8.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.68, approximately 553,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 329,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EYES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Second Sight Medical Products in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Second Sight Medical Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $91.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.21.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94 million. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative return on equity of 201.34% and a negative net margin of 743.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Second Sight Medical Products Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

