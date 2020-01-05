Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Senseonics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 1,595.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,150,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 19.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,232 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 194.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 110,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 312.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 618,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 468,321 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SENS stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.89. 1,060,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,750. Senseonics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 million.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.