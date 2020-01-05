Sentinel (SENT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.83 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Sentinel has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. Sentinel has a market cap of $1.83 million and $39,796.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

