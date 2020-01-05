Sentivate Trading Down 2.7% This Week (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $128,223.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentivate has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Sentivate token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00039333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.20 or 0.05941427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028720 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00035981 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001904 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025521 BTC.

Sentivate Token Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,843,458 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com.

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.