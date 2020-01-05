SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.94

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and traded as high as $0.98. SGOCO Group shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 1,005 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SGOCO Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) by 199.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,574 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SGOCO Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGOCO Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGOC)

SGOCO Group, Ltd. engages in the product design, distribution, and brand development in the display and computer product market in Mainland China and Hongkong. The company also provides energy saving products and services. Its products include LCD/LED monitors; all-in-one and part-in-one computers; virtual reality technology and devices; and phase change material thermal energy storage products.

