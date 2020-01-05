Sharder Market Capitalization Achieves $485,366.00 (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Sharder token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, OTCBTC, Bilaxy and IDEX. During the last seven days, Sharder has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Sharder has a total market cap of $485,366.00 and $22,397.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00188678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.75 or 0.01476524 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00122517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024396 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Sharder

Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sharder’s official website is sharder.org. Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain.

Sharder Token Trading

Sharder can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Bilaxy, DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

