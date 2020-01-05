ShowHand (HAND) Market Cap Tops $18,023.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, ShowHand has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $18,023.00 and $1,174.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00191299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.99 or 0.01513727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00123393 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

