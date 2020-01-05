Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Siebert Financial stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.17 million, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 15.91, a current ratio of 15.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $14.08.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 45.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Gloria E. Gebbia sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,658,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,551,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Siebert Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Siebert Financial by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 89,317 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Siebert Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Siebert Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Siebert Financial by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company offers online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

