Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Shares Gap Up to $0.38

Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.38. Sierra Oncology shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 163,423 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sierra Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.20 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $145.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Oncology Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 981.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 500,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 248,038 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 899,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 412,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 417,300 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

