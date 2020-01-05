Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Down to $18.93

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.25, but opened at $18.93. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 116,298 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $990.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 105.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 23.1% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 23.1% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 277.1% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

