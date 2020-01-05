Silex Systems (ASX:SLX) Trading 1.3% Higher

Silex Systems Ltd (ASX:SLX) traded up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.40 ($0.28) and last traded at A$0.40 ($0.28), 97,007 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 108,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.40 ($0.28).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.37 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.40. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33.

In related news, insider Michael Goldsworthy 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd.

Silex Systems Company Profile (ASX:SLX)

Silex Systems Limited researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses SILEX laser uranium enrichment technology in Australia. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

