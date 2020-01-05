Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.74

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.74 and traded as high as $34.10. Silicom shares last traded at $33.30, with a volume of 1,378 shares.

SILC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Silicom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicom in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $254.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 million. Silicom had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Silicom during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 285.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicom by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicom by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILC)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

