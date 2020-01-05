Silverway (SLV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $232,260.00

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Silverway has a total market cap of $37.73 million and approximately $232,260.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Silverway token can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00005008 BTC on exchanges including CoinLim, BitMart and Coinsbit. Over the last week, Silverway has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,518.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.69 or 0.02988019 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001648 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00639820 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Silverway Profile

Silverway (SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform.

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, BitMart and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

