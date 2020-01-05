Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Simply Good Foods reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Simply Good Foods.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $139.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 5.79%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James M. Kilts bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,723,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 737,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,282.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo bought 16,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.42 per share, with a total value of $398,778.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,978.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 86,643 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,634 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth about $462,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 81.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 18,128 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth about $2,969,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth about $716,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMPL traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.17. 661,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,869. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $31.34.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.