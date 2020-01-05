Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

SLP traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $28.79. The company had a trading volume of 185,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,536. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $503.17 million, a P/E ratio of 59.48 and a beta of -0.41. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $41.95.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,063,918 shares in the company, valued at $169,388,057.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,527,000 after buying an additional 56,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 253,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 41,624 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 532.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 154,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

