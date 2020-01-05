SingularDTV (SNGLS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $88,837.00

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Braziliex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Ethfinex. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $88,837.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00188678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.75 or 0.01476524 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00122517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024396 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Livecoin, Braziliex, ChaoEX, HitBTC, Liqui, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

