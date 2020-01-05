Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00, 104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.1451 dividend. This is a boost from Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.