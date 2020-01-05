SmartCoin (SMC) Market Cap Reaches $21,274.00

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. SmartCoin has a market capitalization of $21,274.00 and approximately $48.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, SmartCoin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00593777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011406 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010490 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000234 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

SmartCoin Coin Profile

SmartCoin (SMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,698,922 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCoin’s official website is smartcoin.cc. SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC.

Buying and Selling SmartCoin

SmartCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

