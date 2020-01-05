SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Trading Up 1.5%

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was up 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.27, approximately 37,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 33,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMCAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Get SMC CORP JAPAN/S alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 8.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.65.

SMC CORP JAPAN/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for SMC CORP JAPAN/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC CORP JAPAN/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.