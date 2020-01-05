SnowGem (XSG) Price Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $253,222.00 and $61,828.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,495.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.34 or 0.01817718 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.81 or 0.02997176 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00580326 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00700913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00065740 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024347 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00412138 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 21,158,860 coins and its circulating supply is 21,081,768 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

