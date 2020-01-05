Softrock Minerals (CVE:SFT) Stock Price Down 25%

Softrock Minerals (CVE:SFT)’s share price dropped 25% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 17,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 131.62, a quick ratio of 131.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.70. The firm has a market cap of $797,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.

About Softrock Minerals (CVE:SFT)

Softrock Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in Western Canada. It holds a 3% gross overriding royalty (GORR) interest on three wells located in the Grand Forks area of Alberta; and 2.5% GORR on Charlie Lake oilwell in Alberta. The company also owns interests in six industrial mineral permits for the exploration and development of potash, lithium, and diamonds covering 48,344 hectares situated in Alberta.

