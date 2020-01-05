SolarCoin Price Tops $0.0154 on Exchanges (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $864,266.00 and approximately $153.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Lykke Exchange and CoinExchange. Over the last week, SolarCoin has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00589411 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011434 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010470 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000234 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,894,909 coins and its circulating supply is 56,036,263 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

