Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Share Price

News headlines about TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the energy company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

TUWOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.50.

Get TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of TUWOY stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

About TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.