Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Down to $3.39

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.48, but opened at $3.39. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 2,360,448 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities started coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). The company had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 193.12% and a negative net margin of 1,101.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4,726.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13,612 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 66.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 20,830.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 17,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

