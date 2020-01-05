Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Shares Gap Down to $54.84

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.08, but opened at $54.84. Southwest Airlines shares last traded at $54.35, with a volume of 3,535,076 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Macquarie raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Airlines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.52.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 333.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,739,565 shares of the airline’s stock worth $189,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,170 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 50.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,705 shares of the airline’s stock worth $281,712,000 after buying an additional 1,865,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,964,000 after acquiring an additional 818,490 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 938.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 385,935 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after acquiring an additional 348,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,780 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,066,000 after acquiring an additional 333,900 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

