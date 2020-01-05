SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded SP Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barrington Research upped their price target on SP Plus from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of SP traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $42.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.06. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. SP Plus had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $418.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SP Plus will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 5,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $234,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerard M. Klaisle sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,211 shares of company stock valued at $765,415. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SP. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SP Plus by 1,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

