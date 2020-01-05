SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SPTN. BidaskClub lowered shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SpartanNash has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 261,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,499. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.72.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.09). SpartanNash had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

