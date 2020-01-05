SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) Shares Gap Up to $8.11

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.90, but opened at $8.11. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 3,285,314 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0479 per share. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 46,671 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 254.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 455,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 327,469 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 66,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 25,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after buying an additional 52,793 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

