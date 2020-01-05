Sphere (SPHR) One Day Volume Hits $97.00

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, Sphere has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Sphere has a total market cap of $961,519.00 and $97.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sphere coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00001023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00056798 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00083136 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,549.98 or 1.00568940 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00058302 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR.

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

