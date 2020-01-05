Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) will report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.76. Spirit Realty Capital posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.15 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 42.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 43.0% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 782.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 40,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $48.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.37. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average of $47.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

