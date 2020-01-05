SQI Diagnostics (CVE:SQD) Shares Down 12.5%

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (CVE:SQD) shares traded down 12.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 55,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 64,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11.

About SQI Diagnostics (CVE:SQD)

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for advanced multiplexing diagnostics in Canada. The company offers sqidworks diagnostic platform, a fully-automated microarray processing and analytical system; sqidlite benchtop diagnostic platform, a fully automated bench top microarray processing and analytical system; and sqid-X, a semi-automated bench-top platform.

