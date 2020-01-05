SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Shares Gap Up to $4.14

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.04, but opened at $4.14. SRC Energy shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 3,128,200 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of SRC Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SRC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

Get SRC Energy alerts:

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.73 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCI. FMR LLC boosted its position in SRC Energy by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 67,953 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SRC Energy by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,804 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SRC Energy by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 648,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 318,318 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of SRC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of SRC Energy by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,738,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,542,000 after purchasing an additional 447,443 shares during the period.

About SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for SRC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.