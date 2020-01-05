Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

SBLK traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,525. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.35 million. Analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% during the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 37,413,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,043,000 after buying an additional 2,029,500 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.9% in the second quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 178,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 7.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,993,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,237,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at about $3,417,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 7.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.