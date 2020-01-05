Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.53

Shares of Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.53 and traded as low as $9.50. Star Group shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 11,009 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Star Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $235.89 million for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Star Group by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 22,214 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Star Group by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 27,232 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Star Group by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 24,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Star Group by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Star Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Star Group Company Profile (NYSE:SGU)

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

