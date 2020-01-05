Stericycle Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Analysts at Northcoast Research cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stericycle in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 31st. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.65. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.43.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $61.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.60. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $37.13 and a fifty-two week high of $66.60.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $833.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Stericycle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Stericycle by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Stericycle by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Stericycle by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,988,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,186,000 after purchasing an additional 439,266 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $332,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,358.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

