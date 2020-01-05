Stipend Market Capitalization Tops $122,805.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $122,805.00 and $12.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00056306 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00037306 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00684062 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00238197 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00082817 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001777 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Stipend Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,485,821 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me.

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.