STRAKS (STAK) Price Reaches $0.0004

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. STRAKS has a total market cap of $9,543.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STRAKS has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,518.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.17 or 0.01837481 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.69 or 0.02988019 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00589411 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00713860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011434 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00066298 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024384 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00420684 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

