Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSYS. BidaskClub upgraded Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Stratasys in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Stratasys to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ SSYS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.76. 310,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,306. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.91, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.96.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $157.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Stratasys’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Stratasys by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Stratasys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

