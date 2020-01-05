StrongHands (SHND) Market Cap Reaches $677,723.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. StrongHands has a market cap of $677,723.00 and approximately $857.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StrongHands has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,627,940,581 coins and its circulating supply is 16,214,746,227 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, STEX, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Crex24 and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.