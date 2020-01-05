SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SMMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a c- rating to a d- rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Shares of SMMT stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,191. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $2.46.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 million. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a negative net margin of 2,107.69% and a negative return on equity of 59.95%. Equities research analysts expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.76% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

About SUMMIT THERAPEU/S

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

