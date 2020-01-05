Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$50.07 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.07.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CSFB lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.41, for a total transaction of C$848,166.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total value of C$1,269,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,926.

Shares of SU traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$42.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,807,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,054. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$36.32 and a 52-week high of C$46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.58.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.9814018 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.51%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

