SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNDE. Seaport Global Securities lowered SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDE opened at $18.31 on Friday. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

