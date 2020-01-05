Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Trading Up 4.5%

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) was up 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.36, approximately 1,096,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 855,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.61.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 226.1% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 67,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 46,464 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 98,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 25,042 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 58,653 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 257.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 563,924 shares during the last quarter. 53.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

