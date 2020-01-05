SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get SunOpta alerts:

NASDAQ STKL opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.72.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $295.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.10 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 21.16% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. Research analysts predict that SunOpta will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp bought 25,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $43,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott E. Huckins bought 44,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $109,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at $109,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 332,822 shares of company stock worth $782,546 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 22,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

Read More: Correction

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.