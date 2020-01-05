SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s FY2021 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZION. DA Davidson downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $51.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.94. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $282,453.60. Also, insider Jennifer Anne Smith sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $315,055.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,946. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

