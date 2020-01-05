Sunwin Stevia International (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Sunwin Stevia International Inc (OTCMKTS:SUWN) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, 10,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 18,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Sunwin Stevia International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUWN)

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc produces and sells stevioside, a natural sweetener; and herbs used in traditional Chinese medicines and veterinary products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside and Chinese Medicines. The Stevioside segment produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components.

